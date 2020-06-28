Carolyn Christensen
Carolyn Christensen April 5, 1942 - May 19, 2020 El Cajon Carolyn died unexpectedly in the hospital on the evening of May 19, 2020. She was born April 5,1942, in Pennsylvania to Arthur and Virginia Weil. She is survived by her husband, James, to whom she was married almost 61 years, and by her three children Linda, Cheryl, and David.Carolyn loved animals, and almost all her life she was accompanied by birds, cats, dogs, rabbits, and ducks, but especially dogs and parakeets. I am sure these friends will be greeting her in heaven when she arrives.She is dearly missed by all her family - the world is a bit emptier now that she is gone.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
