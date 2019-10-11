|
Carolyn Elaine Carol' Wallace December 30, 1949 - September 6, 2019 Cairo, Egypt She was born in Los Angeles, but moved to San Diego as a child. She lived in several different cities in San Diego County during this time.In her first marriage to Rick Saldivar, she had three children. Rick, Sonja and April. In her 20's and 30's, Carol worked as a secretary. She enjoyed collecting frog figurines, and she loved to dance. She could often be found roller skating while listening to her Walkman.Carol married Jerry Wallace in 1986 and moved to Bakersfield. She had two children, Tyler and Travis. She was a stay at home mom during this time, and she enjoyed volunteering at her children's school and her church.She loved her family, friends and animals dearly. She could rarely pass a homeless dog without bringing it home. She moved to Egypt at the age of 59 and lived there for the rest of her days.She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Henderson, Elaine Myers and Don Myers. Her sister, Diane Garcia and her brother, Thomas Henderson.She is survived by her five children, Rick Saldivar (Laura Saldivar), Sonja MacGregor (Nick MacGregor), April Holt (Joseph Holt), Tyler Wallace (Victoria Wallace) and Travis Wallace; Two sisters, Rose McNalley (Mike McNalley) and Dawn Navarette (Ray Navarette); Six grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.She was laid to rest in Suez, Egypt near the Red Sea. May she Rest In Peace with our Heavenly Father.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019