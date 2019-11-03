|
Carolyn Kay (Petree) Freismuth February 19, 1954 - October 6, 2019 Rancho Santa Fe A Wonderful and Beautiful Soul became God's newest Angel on October 6, 2019. Carolyn brought life, beauty and vibrant color into the lives of all she knew or met. Carolyn was born in Monroe, Michigan on February 19, 1954 to loving parents, the 8th child in a family of 10 children. She met and married her precious Thomas, and they moved to California with two young children. She felt so blessed to have escaped from the harsh Michigan winters to a wondrous land of warm sand, year-round green gardens and a beautiful ocean. Her beloved home in Rancho Santa Fe became the center of her life where she was blessed with two more children, completing the family she so cherished. Her children Thom, Joy, Maxx, and Kya were her greatest joys, the source of enormous pride and her purpose in life. Her passions were art, children, decorating, flowers, all living things, giving to others, and Rancho Santa Fe Elementary school where she had volunteered for many years. As she developed her beautiful mountain top Ranch in Escondido, her new passion became nature, birds, her beautiful garden, her Yurt, and always colorful flowers and the many varieties of fruit trees and plants. Hosting parties for her children and friends at the Ranch was a real pleasure for Carolyn. The arrival of her new granddaughter Belle brought such joy into her life. In the second phase of her life, she met Richard through her brother Keith. She referred to Richard as Her Beloved and that he was, in her words, "King of My World". Carolyn's passion was in sharing the peaceful serenity of her mountain, sharing the bounty of avocados, fruit, flowers and plants with family, Joy's school, and friends. She delighted in opening her home and heart to everyone. Carolyn prayed daily with her sister Brenda; She loved God, Jesus and Angels. She touched so many people in such a profound way with her kindness and generosity of Spirit, a treasure and blessing to so many.A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at Questhaven Church, (760) 744-1500, located at 20560 Questhaven Rd., San Marcos, Ca 92078, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3:00. For information contact Richard 505-263-1551.In life, she so identified with angels and had them everywhere around her; Now she is God's sweet Angel. The love she was, and so generously shared, lives on in us as Carolyn will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2019