Carolyn Marian Barr September 1, 1925 - July 16, 2020 San Diego Carolyn Marian Barr, aged 94, passed away quietly on July 16, 2020, at Sharp Memorial Hospital from heart failure. Carolyn was born in White Lake, South Dakota, to Dorothy and Otto Peterson.The family lived on their farm in South Dakota until the Depression Era when they moved to California, eventually settling in Escondido. Otto and Dot had a ten-acre ranch that provided deep roots and provided Carolyn with a lifetime of values.Ca
rolyn graduated from Escondido High School and met a gorgeous navy hunk named Robert L. Barr. She married Robert in 1945. He preceded her in death in 2013, after 68 years of a very happy marriage. A Navy family-mom, with two kids, Carolyn ran the household most of the time while Bob was out to sea or on other duty. She ran a tight ship, and both children benefited from those ingrained values.The family moved to San Diego in 1959 to the current residence.Ca
rolyn worked several years for Sears Department Store and also was successful selling Avon products. Once they retired, Bob and Carolyn enjoyed traveling which included cruises, timeshares, and taking road trips across the U.S. Carolyn loved the Christmas holidays and hosting family get-togethers. She would over-decorate the house at Christmas and make fifty pounds of candy to hand out to family, friends, and neighbors, a pound at a time. Those that received the candy realized this was a big deal; it was equivalent to SEE'S Candy in variety and quality.She lived a full life and was still able to smile and laugh the last day of her life. We all loved her dearly for the wonderful woman and mother she was.Ca
rolyn is survived by her son Van Barr, daughter Joanne Bacca, both of San Diego, four grandchildren, Donna McKenzie, Melanie Angle, Ty Higgins, and Kris Higgins, and six great-grandchildren Justin, Shawn, Jacob, Casey, Gavin, Alesia and Gage, great-great-grandchildren Haiden and Braiden.