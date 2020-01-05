|
|
Carolyn Medina July 20, 1939 - December 17, 2019 San Diego As a native of California, Carolyn M. Medina was born in San Diego on July 20, 1939; she passed away in the early evening of Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at San Diego Mercy Hospital. Carolyn had battled heart disease for nearly 5 years and suffered heart failure on the day of her passing. Carolyn is survived by her 6 children, Marylyn Howden, Alan Medina, Mike Medina, and wife, Donna, Steve Medina and wife, Mary Ann, Rudy Medina and wife, Melinda (deceased), and Deborah Medina and husband, Antonio Simoes.Carolyn was the daughter of Madeline Hawley, who herself was a native San Diegan. Carolyn was born at the same hospital as her mother, Madeline. Carolyn was the oldest of 9 children; she is survived by her sisters, Penny, Cathy, Joanie and brothers, Gary and Richard. She attended Kearny High School in San Diego, graduating in 1956. Carolyn had 2 children, her son, Rudy, and daughter, Deborah. Carolyn began working at Solar Turbines after high school as a secretary, and after 2 years of work experience at Solar, she obtained her first job in the food and beverage industry. For the next several years, she worked at the Kona Kai, Mickey Finn's, and ended up in the restaurant and bar operations, including Cosmo's on 5th Avenue.The last half-century of Carolyn's life began when she and Joe Medina Jr. (San Diego Tuna Fishing Icon) met in the late 1960s. They married in 1971; Joe had 4 children from a previous marriage Marilyn, Steve, Mike, and Alan. Furthermore, Carolyn had 2 children of her own Rudy and Deborah, which they successfully blended to form one large family. Together Joe and Carolyn were a dynamic duo, and when they put their collective minds, energy, and expertise to a problem or initiative, a successful outcome was assured. By working in their parent's business, both Steve Medina and Rudy Medina worked their way up from crewmembers to Captains of one of the four Tuna Seiners, in which Joe and Carolyn owned and operated. Alan Medina also worked in the family tuna fishing business in the office as support, logistics, and supply procurement coordinator for the Medina's boats. In the business arena, Carolyn gave her unconditional support to Joe by helping to form WOFTI (Women's Organization for the Tuna Industry), the highlights of her work and support were organizing extravagant fundraising events and galas. On one such event, Joe Medina Jr. received the March of Dimes "Man of the Year" award for his many contributions for the enhancement and betterment of the San Diego Community. In addition, Joe was also recognized for his work on environmental issues regarding the tuna industry. There wasn't one effort or endeavor that Carolyn wouldn't undertake to support her husband, her family, or the entire tuna industry. Luminaries such as President Ronald Reagan, his wife Nancy, President Gerald Ford, Governor Pete Wilson, and Jonas Salk attended Carolyn's events and fundraisers. Other attendees and friends included Cosimo Cutri, Maurice Corriea, Morris Corriea, Ed Gann, Frank Souza, Frank Corriea, Manual Silva, "Smoothie" DaSilva, Roland Virissimo, Manual Vargus, Pedro Garces, Billy Sardinha, "Itchie" Cileu, Joe Finete, and Joey Corriea. Carolyn's team included her sister Penny Kelhoffer, Shirley Jansen, Mickie Corriea, Donna Shanske, Pat Vargus, Odette and Evette Virissimo, Mary Brito, Dannie Sue Reis, Jan Ribeiro, Melonie Drummond, Teresa Garces, Bea DaSilva, Janet Martinez, and Mary Alice Goncalves, and Louise Virissimo just to name a few (and there are so many others) of the other industry women who also supported Carolyn's undying efforts to save and grow the tuna industry here in San Diego. There are many other supporters and friends, and in no way is this meant to leave anyone out, and there are countless others to thank.Nearly every WOFTI Charity Gala event had a generous and giving aspect as one of its major event components. For example, The Ronald McDonald House was a Major Event Recipient one year. Another year, WOFTI raised money in support of a newborn baby and mother, who had just lost their beloved husband and father to a horrific tuna boat accident at sea. The tuna industry could be both a dangerous and lucrative occupation, but in most cases, the Medina Boats made safe and successful trips. As in many local multi-cultural Portuguese marriages, the Portuguese culture and community had a very dominant impact on Joe and Carolyn's marriage and social endeavors. They enjoyed making many short and long road trips. Many of their road trips included fun excursions to Henderson, Nevada, for fun and entertainment. Most other road trips consisted of travels to visit their kids and grandchildren. Their longer worldly travels included trips to Portugal, Spain, Italy, and China. They also loved their shared ocean cruises to many foreign ports. They were fortunate with their open schedules to be able to pack up and travel whenever and wherever they desired. Many people made a frequent and common observation; they felt Carolyn and Joe together made one great person, with all the right talents and characteristics for success. When one of them couldn't accomplish a task or project, the other was always willing and capable of jumping in and lending a hand with expertise to see it finish. They also had unconditional love between them that was beautiful to observe, and they were truly inseparable. Their connection was deep with all 10 grandchildren, who they truly loved and adored. The grandchildren include Julia and Michelle, Racheal, Lilly and Sam, Becky and Jessica, Rudy Jr., Hayden, and Grant.It is with great pleasure and fulfillment to be able to say that Carolyn truly lived the life of her dreams with Joe. They were not only a great team but were a loving couple. There wasn't anything in life that she wanted more than to provide loving relationships with Joe, her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Carolyn was very passionate about St. Jude's Hospital. Therefore in lieu of flowers, any donations to St. Jude's Hospital in Carolyn Medina's honor would be greatly appreciated. The following is the schedule for the Rosary, Mass, and Burial: Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, 1140 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106, Rosary 9:30 am - 10:00 am, Mass 10:00 am - 11:00 am. The Gravesite Burial is 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at El Camino Memorial Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121, (858) 453-2121.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020