Carolyn Mizue Uyeda February 1, 1940 - April 30, 2019 San Diego Carolyn Mizue Uyeda was reunited with her husband, Ted, in heaven on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She passed away at Palomar Hospital with her family and friends by her side. Carolyn was born to Mamoru and Helen Shigetomi on February 1, 1940, the oldest of four children and grew up in Baldwin Park, California. Carolyn attended Whittier College, where she met Theodore Uyeda, who would become her husband. Before settling in San Diego and teaching, Carolyn was a flight attendant with Pan Am, while living in the Bay Area. This first job sparked a lifelong pursuit of travel which she instilled in her children and family. But teaching young children was her passion and it was manifested in a 30-year career of teaching Kindergarten at Tierra Bonita Elementary School in Poway, California. In retirement, she took full advantage of her love for travel as well as caring for her four grandchildren. She is survived by three siblings, Jack and Kenneth Shigetomi and Jeanne Takatani, two children, Kimberly and Matthew Uyeda and their spouses, Townson Tsai and Gina Uyeda, and four grandchildren, Lily, Alex, Kipper and Karlyn. A celebration of her life will be held at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church on June 14, 2019 at 11 am with a reception to immediately follow. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019