I have very fond memories of Carolyn. She was very gracious and always had a smile. I knew Ted much better as he was my boss for many years at UCSD and a partner in TEDRON Vermi Farms. Lot of fun and hard work for both of us but we never sold a worm. I can only guess what Carolyn thought of that venture. Although I hadn't spoken to Carolyn in many years, I thought of them often particularly, Ted as you can imagine. Miss them both very much. Lovely people.

Ron & Kathy McChesney

