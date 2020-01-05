|
|
Carolyn Sue Smolan September 3, 1936 - December 10, 2019 Escondido Carolyn Sue Smolan passed away peacefully with family at her side on December 10, 2019. Carolyn was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 3, 1936 to Russell and Lorene Jones. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Tom; sons Tom (Mary), Mark (Tammy) and Curt (Ronda); daughter Tammie; sister Mary Beth Wilmer and brother William Reynallt; several nieces and nephews, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, extended family and dear friends. Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister Ruth Holmes. Carolyn was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a selfless, compassionate friend to all who knew her. She graduated from Poland Seminary High School class of 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, Tom, in 1956 and together they embarked on a journey together that lasted 63 years. This journey took them from coast to coast while raising their family. Eventually these travels ended in Escondido California in 1979 where they put down roots and entered into a family business which is still in operation today. Carolyn was an avid reader and any expert crossword puzzle was her favorite pastime. She always made her home a warm, comfortable place that her entire family could come and enjoy her company and holiday meals. We will miss this extraordinary woman who put others above herself. Until we see you again, rest in peace, we love and miss you so much CJ. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00 3:00 P.M. at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary 225 South Broadway Escondido, CA 92025
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020