Carolyn Sue Terpstra August 16, 1937 - February 14, 2019 CHULA VISTA Carolyn Sue Terpstra-Nelson (nee Snyder), 81, of Chula Vista, CA, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019.A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 17, 2019 at 4pm, with reception immediately following at First United Methodist Church of Chula Vista, where she was the Minister of Music from 1992 - 2005. The Reverend Doctor Brian Parcel will officiate. All are welcome.Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Dean C. and Eulon F. Snyder, her brother, Robert Snyder, three nephews, Robert and Greg Snyder, Mark Ames, her former husband, Klaas Terpstra and partners, Melody Robinson and Phyllis Sanders.Carolyn was born in Davenport, Iowa on August 16, 1937, to Eulon (Ritz) and Dean C. Snyder, M.D. She graduated from Hoover High School (San Diego) and continued on to attend Colorado Women's College, and Washington State University, Everett.Carolyn was married to Klaas Terpstra in 1958. Anneke Eulon arrived in August of 1959. The Terpstra family moved from Washington to El Cajon, CA and Jay came along in May of 1961. Carolyn returned to school in 1971, first at Grossmont College, then at SDSU where she earned a Bachelors and Masters in Vocal Performance.Her church jobs included Foothills UMC, Northminster Presbyterian, First United Methodist Church of Chula Vista and Chula Vista Presbyterian. She was more than a choir director - she was a Minister of Music. She led sanctuary choir, small advanced groups, handbells and children's choir. Carolyn also directed and produced more than 25 Pops Concerts and five summer musicals over the years. She also started a well-respected Concert Series at FUMCCV which continues to this day. Additionally, she led choirs on choral missions to Europe and Canada and choral festivals locally and in Vermont.She taught at San Diego City College for over 10 years and led the school's MasterSingers in concerts, community performances and trips to Canada and Europe. She also taught private students, some of whom went on to great musical experiences and accomplishments.Her professional associations included NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing), serving as a board member and much sought-after adjudicator and clinician for many years. She was also an active member of AGO (American Guild of Organists). In 2013, she wed Ron Nelson, who gave her later years much love, fun, comfort and companionship.Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ron, her children, Anneke Eulon and Jay Clifford, her grandchildren, April Olsen and Anja Feller and great-grandson, Dean Conner, her sister, Joann Ames (Frank), her sister-in-law, Sharon Snyder and her niece and nephew, Jenny Forward (Haydn) and Frank Ames, Jr. (Denise). She also had several grandnieces and nephews who she enjoyed spending time with, especially this past Christmas. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary