Carolyn Thayer LaBar August 13, 1940 - December 8, 2019 Escondido Carolyn Thayer LaBar passed away from stroke complications on December 8, 2019, in her home surrounded by loving friends and family. At the time of her death, Carolyn lived with her husband, Malcolm LaBar, in Escondido, CA. They resided in San Diego County for more than four decades. Prior to Escondido, they lived in Vista, LaJolla, Rancho Bernardo, and Cardiff.Their several places of residence were a direct consequence of Carolyn's career as a real estate agent working for new home development companies. Carolyn believed in each of her new home projects so much she often had to have one of the homes for herself and family. She was very productive in sales because of her belief in the projects and, as she often said, her sales sincerity. But there was another reason she did well selling most anything; she easily attracted new friends and her most recent sale was always to her newest best friend. She had one of the brightest smiles of anyone. She lit up a room when she entered and was always the life of the party.Carolyn was born Carolyn Thayer Miller in Seattle, Washington on August 13, 1940. Her father was an engineer who worked for Boeing during WWII. Following the war, Carolyn's father's employment took him and his family to several locations. They lived sequentially in Minneapolis, MN, Boise, ID, Tucson, AZ, Lancaster, CA, and Santa Maria, CA. It was in Santa Maria that Carolyn met her first husband, Joel Hubble. Carolyn and Joel had one child, Wendy, and adopted two children, Gretchen and Thomas. Carolyn and Joel subsequently moved their family to Escondido. They divorced after living in Escondido a short time. Carolyn then met and married James "Jim" Silkwood from Escondido and subsequently moved to Mission Viejo, CA, where they lived for a few years. Carolyn divorced Jim Silkwood and moved back to San Diego County where she met and married the love of her life, Malcolm LaBar, who she remained married to for the rest of her life.Immediate family members Carolyn is survived by include her husband, Malcolm; daughter, Wendy Lefferts of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Gretchen Cabaniss of Escondido, CA; stepdaughter, Robyn Smith of Republic, MO; stepsons, Glenn LaBar and Scott LaBar of Encinitas, CA; sister, Patricia Reynolds of Escondido CA; sister, Margaret (Peggy) Shannon of Mission Viejo, CA, and brother, William "Bill" Miller of Del Mar, CA. A celebration of life memorial service for Carolyn will be held 1:00 pm on February 1, 2020 at the Emmanuel Faith Community Church, 639 E 17th Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020