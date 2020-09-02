Carrie Geldard
September 29, 1971 - September 2, 2019
Poway
Carrie Geldard was born in San Diego County on September 29, 1971 to George and Caroline Geldard. Her brother, Craig, followed 2 years later. She grew up in Poway with her loving family. She and her family spent spring break camping in Baja and winters skiing at June Mountain. She graduated from Poway High School, where she swam on the varsity swim team all four years. She attended CSU Chico but as a true San Diegan, missed home and returned to graduate from San Diego State. While going to school, she worked with children giving swim lessons, caring for students in the school's 6-6 program and working as a P.E. instructor this led her to her true passion, becoming a teacher. She earned her Master's in Education from National University and became a teacher in 1995 in the San Marcos Unified School District. She thrived in the classroom and found immense fulfillment in teaching. She especially loved teaching children that needed a little more help, such as those with learning disabilities and/or challenges outside of the classroom, even after becoming an administrator she continued to teach a small group everyday. After 5 years in the classroom, she made the jump to administration. Over the course of her 23 year career in education, she worked as a teacher, Assistant Principal, and Principal. She worked at Knob Hill Elementary, Joli Ann, and Discovery Elementary. She was fortunate to work along side her mom, also an educator in the San Marcos School District, for her entire career. Carrie was very funny and fun to be around. It was nearly impossible to spend more than 10 minutes with her and not laugh. She could lighten any moment with her humor. She knew more choreographed dances than most people and was happy to teach the moves to everyone around her, especially her students, nephews, and at special occassions.Ca
rrie loved traveling. In the years before she died, she traveled to London, Belize, Mexico, Seattle, Arizona, Borrego Springs, the Bay Area, and probably other places we can't remember. She loved learning about new places and experiencing different cultures. She once spent a summer in Costa Rica to learn Spanish. She was an adventurer! Carrie was incredibly caring and generous. She donated her time, energy, and money to causes she cared passionately about, especially those that helped women and children. She spent her last Thanksgiving volunteering in her community. She adopted families every Christmas to ensure they received gifts, and often dropped off Christmas gifts for students who may not receive gifts otherwise. She participated in and heavily promoted Socktober, a donation drive to collect socks for local women's shelters.Ca
rrie was a big fan of athletics, especially the San Diego Chargers , Padres, UCLA Football, and San Diego State Basketball. She continued to love swimming and more recently discovered Jazzercise, where she attended more than 100 classes in 2019.Ca
rrie was someone you could always count on and was quick to support her friends, family, and community. She always came through for the people she loved and was there when you needed someone to lean on. She was the first to volunteer to help when someone needed it. We have heard dozens of stories, some she had never shared with us, of how she supported others through tough times.Ca
rrie was a wonderful aunt to her 3 young nephews. Even though they were 500 miles apart, they were very close. Her nephews adored her! Carrie had a special bond with each of them, even young Michael who was a very fussy newborn unless he was with his beloved Aunt Carrie. Carrie died unexpectedly of natural causes over Labor Day Weekend 2019. She leaves behind her parents (George and Caroline), brother and sister-in-law (Craig and Neva), nephews (William, James, and Michael), extended family, and many friends. We love her and think of her every single day. She was a wonderful person who made the world a better place and continues to inspire us. To honor her, we would love if you joined us in donating time, energy, and/or money to an organization making a positive difference in the world. Every morning, Carrie walked down to a letterboard sign in her entryway that said, "Make every day amazing". It was so fitting because it was how she lived her life. Make today amazing, just like Carrie!