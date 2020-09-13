1/1
Carrie M. Wood
1990 - 2020
Carrie M. Wood
March 13, 1990 - September 4, 2020
La Mesa
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Carrie M. Wood, of La Mesa, California, on September 4, 2020, age 30. She is remembered by her father, Jesse Wood, her brother, John (Whitney) Wood, and numerous relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Margaret M. Wood.Born and raised in La Mesa, CA, she graduated from Grossmont High, lettering in Water Polo and Tennis. She earned her bachelor's degree at San Francisco State University. Carrie moved home to help care for her mother, who battled Alzheimer's. Carrie loved to spend time with her loving dog, Leroy, and her friends.

Interment ceremonies will occur on September 20, 2020, at Cypress View Mausoleum, 3953 Imperial Ave, San Diego, at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Water Conservation Garden, 12122 Cuyamaca College Dr. W, El Cajon, from 12:30 p.m to 2:00 p.m. COVID protocols required. Virtual attendance available. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's San Diego, 6632 Convoy Ct., San Diego, or Rachel's Women's Center, 759 Eighth Ave, San Diego.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
