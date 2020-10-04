1/1
Cary Dean Evitt
Cary Dean Evitt
May 13, 1942 - August 26, 2020
San Diego
Cary Dean Evitt, age 78, died of a heart attack on August 26, 2020, in San Diego, California. He was born in Reno, Nevada, on May 13, 1942. He is survived by his wife Patricia J. Evitt, of San Diego, California; stepson Joel D. Persinger and his wife Delores A. Persinger; his grandson Nicholas J. Persinger and granddaughter Kira M. Persinger, all of El Cajon, California. Cary is also survived by three children of his first marriage, daughters Deanna L. Levinson and her husband Greg, and Laura M. Hashimoto, and two grandsons Jason Hashimoto and Nathanial Levinson all in Portland, Oregon, and his son Stephen P. Evitt and his wife Amy Evitt, grandson Kevin Ray and granddaughters Mandy Hupp and Krista Maroni in Wenachee, Washington. Cary also leaves a sister, Joy Ross of Roseburg, Oregon. Cary worked for Kinney Shoes for 20 years as a Store Manager and Manager trainer, he earned a trip for him and his wife to Panama for a week by winning a contest. He delivered Little Debbie Cakes in all the Orange County, California area, and when the couple moved to San Diego to be near Joel and Nicholas in 1996, Cary drove a city bus in the East County for about a year before leaving to manage SWS II Storage facility in Spring Valley for five years, and then he retired. Cary had a wonderful sense of humor and was a stellar person, and he is greatly missed. There will be a memorial for family and friends in October at Joel Persinger's home.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
