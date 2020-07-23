1/1
Cassondra Cassie Rhea Neidhart October 7, 1995 - July 7, 2020 San Diego Cassondra "Cassie" Rhea Neidhart, age 44, died peacefully from Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer on July 7, 2020 in San Diego, California. She was born October 7, 1975 in Memphis, Tennessee to Barry and Lynda Buehre. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University in 2002, majoring in Justice Studies. She married Charles "Big" Neidhart V on March 9, 2002 in Phoenix, Arizona and they welcomed their only child Charles "Little Man" Neidhart VI in 2008.Cassie proudly worked as a Hilton Team Member for 27 years, beginning her career in 1997 as a Spa Receptionist at Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak before finding her niche in the Human Resource Department. She served as a beloved Director of Human Resources at properties such as Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort (Phoenix), Hilton Anaheim and most recently Hilton San Diego Bayfront. In 2017 Cassie received Hilton's highly prestigious Circle of Excellence Award for Outstanding HR Leader. Cassie loved her family and friends, music, live concerts, traveling, good food and even better wine. She impacted countless friends, family and colleagues with her kindness, compassion and leadership. Cassie was preceded in death by her father, Barry N. Buehre Jr. She is survived by her husband, Charles; son Charlie; mother Lynda Buehre; sister Tina Peterson; brother Christopher Nolan, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial Services in San Diego and Phoenix will be held at a later date for family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Cassie to gather, reminisce and celebrate this one-of-a-kind amazing woman. Cassie will forever be our "Girl on Fire" and her legacy will inspire others for generations to come, reminding us that when times are the toughest #wevegotthis!

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
