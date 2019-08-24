|
|
Catherine Ann Cathy' Johnson February 15, 1961 - August 18, 2019 San Diego Cathy Ann Johnson, age 58, passed away on August 18, 2019 after having a tragic accident on an annual girl's trip in Arizona. Cathy was born to Skip and Theresa Tara on February 15, 1961 in Santa Cruz, CA. She attended Santa Cruz High School (class of 1979) and continued on to earn a degree in business accounting from the University of California Santa Barbara (class of 1983). Cathy married her husband of 27 years, Mark Johnson, on May 9, 1992. Cathy was an accountant for a pharmaceutical company for most of her professional career. Cathy loved going on and planning trips. Mark and Cathy have enjoyed so many vacations to Hawaii, Lake Powell, New Zealand, Costa Rica and Europe. Cathy's favorite destination was the river. She started a tradition called Girls Weekend. August 2019 was the 22nd trip. Cathy is survived by her husband, Mark Johnson and their 2 children, Brett and Taylor Johnson; her 2 younger brothers, John Tara and his wife Carol, of Santa Cruz and Bob Tara and his wife Debbie of Santa Cruz. Also surviving is her grandmother, Mamie Stagnaro (age 100) and her 2 aunts, Jeannie McPherson and Carol Tuttle. Cathy was always a fighter. She battled and beat breast cancer twice. She lived a wonderful and blessed life that ended way too soon. She was the life of the party and the biggest ray of sunshine. Cathy was loved by all and she will be sorely missed and never forgotten. Cathy's celebration of life will be held at the Bahia Resort Hotel in San Diego Thursday, 8/29, at 11 am. She will be spread throughout San Diego, Santa Cruz and The Colorado River. We were all blessed to have such an incredible wife, mother, sister, cousin, aunt and friend in our lives. We love you and will miss you. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://ww5.komen.org/).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019