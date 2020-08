We are so incredibly shocked and sadden to hear about the loss of Cathy. She was such a pillar of strength and a role model to all who knew her. Her life was way too short, but amazingly impactful and positive to everyone around her. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this unimaginable time of grief. She will be truly missed by all.



Jeanne, Rick (Young), Loren, Krissy & Caitlin (Gustafson)