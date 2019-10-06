|
Catherine Grace Sachs January 16, 1989 - September 27, 2019 San Diego Though Catherine Grace left our world on September 27th, she will always live in our hearts and most-treasured memories. Catherine and her twin, Cara Joy, were born January 16, 1989 and joined their older brother Andrew in making our family complete. So eager to be a part of this world, their arrival was almost two months early. Despite dire predictions, they thrived and took on the world hand-in-hand. Catherine graduated from Valhalla High School in 2007 and Cottey College in 2010. Her vitality and kind heart caused others to seek her company day and night. She was a gifted singer, pianist, writer and visual artist. Simply put, she loved life and she didn't let its challenges dim her hopes for the future. To be loved by Catherine was to be embraced without question and encouraged beyond measure. She is survived by her loving parents, Neal and Valerie Sachs, her brother Andrew, her sister Cara, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her fiance, Nichole Ellen Stiles, who she dearly loved. If you loved Catherine and so many did embrace life, health and happiness without reservation. Donations can be made in her name to NAMI San Diego. No public services are planned.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019