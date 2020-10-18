Catherine Iris Carruthers-Calloway

August 30, 1966 - September 28, 2020

San Diego

On September 28, 2020, Catherine Iris Carruthers-Calloway of San Diego, California, passed away after a brief illness. She was 54 years old. Catherine was the proud mother of Charles Threatt III, and loving grandmother to granddaughters, London and Charlie Threatt. Cathy as she was known by her family and friends was a proud member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She spent her free time with family and friends. As a dedicated caregivers for over 17 years, Cathy enjoyed baking and cooking wonderful meals. Cathy regularly brought meals to the home of her sick neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Cathy is survived by her son, Charles Threatt III, and granddaughters, London and Charlie Threatt. She was preceded in death by her father, Freddie Lee Carruthers, Sr., paternal grandparents, Cephus and Catherine Carruthers, and maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Iris Honor.She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Sybil, brothers, Freddie Lee Carruthers Jr., Michael (Shannel) Honor, Edward (Laura) Jordan; sisters, Nikki Brounstein, Kayla Carruthers, Kalisha (Christopher) Randall; step-siblings Nathan (Jennifer) Milko, Rachel Milko, Rebecca Milko and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will share plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony at a future date.



