August 14,1929 - March 23,2019

La Mesa - Catherine Julia Gantz, who embraced so many people as her extended family, died March 23 in La Mesa, Calif., at age 89.

Born in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 14, 1929, Catherine, the daughter of William and Helen Crites, grew up with her older brothers, Jack and Leslie. She always recalled the hardships of the Depression, and by the time World War II broke out, she was working part-time at the Lakeside Amusement Park, which dates back to 1908 and still exists today.

At Lakeside, she met future husband, Forrest Lowell Gantz Jr. "Junior", though they would not reconnect until the late 1950s.

Catherine moved to California's Bay Area after the war. She lived in San Leandro and worked as a bookkeeper. She divorced her first husband, Donald Lappin, after he abandoned the family, and she raised daughter, Dee, and son, Mike, by herself, with only the help of her mother.

By the late 1950s, Junior was a widower raising a daughter, Tracy, in San Diego. Catherine and Junior reconnected, married in 1960, and blended their families. Junior, a San Diego entertainer, acted in local theater and became a popular pianist at local-area piano bars.

Catherine and Junior opened their home to many young people during those years. They became virtually second parents to neighbors, Janet and Wendy McDonald, while Lee Peters became like another son. They hosted Tomoko Churness and Hiromi Matsushita from Japan when those two women spent time studying at local universities.

Upon Junior's death in 1980, Catherine embarked on a new dimension of her life. She joined the Peace Corps, serving in both the Philippines and in Africa. She also worked stateside for the Peace Corps in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, recruiting at various venues, including nearby universities.

Eventually, she returned to San Diego, where she worked a short time at the Sheriff's Office. Upon retirement, Catherine continued her quest to visit as many countries as she could. Often through the Friendship Force, she traveled around the world, taking in such locations as China, Turkey, and South Africa. She helped Friendship Force host many sister groups who came to San Diego, as she proudly showed off many areas of the city.

Throughout her life, Catherine was a talented seamstress. After retirement, she discovered the joys of quilting, making quilts for all members of her family. She had a regular group of people she quilted with and often attended quilting retreats. Perhaps her proudest quilting moment was when she created a quilt representing all of her great-grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her sons, Mike Gantz and Lee Hieb (from a previous relationship); daughters Dee Gantz, Tracy Gantz-White, and Shelley Dunn; son-in-law, Jon White; daughter-in-law, Rosita Hieb; grandchildren, Shannon Davis, Max Rivera, Andrew Hieb, and Melissa Wolfinger; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Peace Corps. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019