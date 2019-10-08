|
Catherine Kay' Malcangio May 27, 1927 - October 3, 2019 San Diego Catherine Kay' Malcangio was born in Calabria, Italy. She came to the U.S. as an infant, moving to East Dedham, Massachusetts. Catherine married the man of her dreams and soon after moved to San Diego where they bought their dream home. She worked as an accountant until she retired. She had many friends and extended family. Catherine was loved by all and known for her wonderful smile which would light up any room. Catherine will be missed greatly. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (husband William), grandchildren Joshua and Justina, sisters Terry, Anne and Jo, brothers Carlo and Albert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Catherine would have wanted donations be made to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019