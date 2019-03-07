Cathy Ann Williams February 5, 1948 - February 18, 2019 ESCONDIDO Cathy Ann Williams, the daughter of Frank and Evelyn VanDusen of Escondido was born February 5,1948 and passed peacefully at home with family by her side on February 18, 2019. While at OGHS, Cathy began dating Greg Williams in 1966. As Seniors their first date was on TV8 Dancetime in San Diego. Following two years at Palomar Jr. College, Cathy was employed by NCR. Cathy and Greg were married on March 29, 1969 and began their family. She quit working to become a stay at home mom for her daughters, Jodi and Renee, then continued as a stay at home grandmother for her grandsons and granddaughters. During that time she volunteered in their classrooms and provided transportation to and from school. She was a volunteer coach and Board Director for EGSL and a member of the SPHS Booster Club. Cathy and Greg ran a 50/50 fundraiser for the EGSL 4th of July tournament from 1987 to 2002. She is survived by husband Greg; daughters, Jodi Vogt and husband, Kelly, Renee Goulart and husband, Tony; grandsons, Justin and Tyler; granddaughters, Madison and Haley; siblings, Ron VanDusen; sisters, Cheryl Einer and husband, Steve, Sandy Hardesty and husband, Greg; brother-in-law, Michael Williams and wife, Minnie; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be on March 2, 2019 at Elks Lodge 2430 S. Escondido Blvd, Escondido, 92025. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary