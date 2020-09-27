1/1
Cathy McLennan
Cathy McLennan
June 12, 1951 - September 18, 2020
San Diego
Catherine Eileen Bulgarelli was born to Henry (Hank) and Marilyn Bulgarelli in Sacramento, California, on June 12, 1951. The daughter of an Air Force officer, the family lived in several places, including Japan and Hawaii, before settling in Escondido, CA, in the early 1960s.Cathy attended Juniper Elementary School, Del Dios Middle School, and graduated from Orange Glen High School in 1969. Following high school, Cathy graduated from San Diego State University with a Master's Degree in Social Work. She married Robert McLennan in 1974, and they moved to Valley Center in 1977, where they had two children.Cathy spent 33 years working for Palomar Medical Center, starting out as a social worker and eventually being recruited to supervise the Child Abuse Program. Her life long passion was helping children who had been the victims of crime. She was nationally known for her work as a forensic interviewing expert and speaking out on behalf of children. She traveled extensively for the Forensic Health Services Program in Escondido, educating people across the country about interviewing children and aiding law enforcement in their prosecution of crimes against children. She was a gift to all who knew her and were impacted by her work.Cathy loved to travel both personally and professionally and spent time in many countries, exploring the culture with friends and her husband. Cathy was preceded in death by her father Henry, mother Marilyn, and son Nathan McLennan. She is survived by her husband Robert, brother Tim, daughter Katie Mueller and son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Robbie and Brooke Phillips, and Ava and Chanel McLennan as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all who miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Palomar Health's Forensic Health Services at www.palomarhealthfoundation.org/cathymclennan, the program she was most passionate about, in her memory.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
