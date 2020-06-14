Cathy Pomatto Flanders April 6, 1955 - June 10, 2020 San Diego Cathleen Ann Flanders joined her parents in heaven on June 10, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home in Scripps Ranch (San Diego) with her family by her side.Cathy was taken too soon at the age of 65. She valiantly fought cancer for five years. Her rocks were her husband, Allen and her sister, Sue as they navigated the many medical appointments and treatments. Cathy had a warm and giving personality and her friends and family were incredibly important to her. She always stayed in touch with lifelong friends but also loved meeting new people and starting new friendships. Once Cathy became a friend, she was a friend for life. She had so many joyful times with her friends over the years and they were a big support during her long battle with cancer. She had so many memories of shared vacations, shopping excursions, and volunteer work with her dear friends.Her love with Allen began after Cathy received a bouquet of a dozen yellow roses from an anonymous admirer.' He revealed himself a few months later as an architect from Marin County who would occasionally stop by the boss' office. They soon began dating and the rest is history. The couple exchanged vows at Vacation Village on September 13, 1986, and bought a home in Scripps Ranch where they raised their daughter, Lyndsey. Allen's son Derek moved to San Diego in 2001. Those two children have been the lights of their lives. Allen continued his architectural career in San Diego while Cathy left office-work behind to turn a hobby into a profession. She became an accomplished home decor seamstress; creating custom drapes, pillows, and other furnishings. Her home was a showcase for her talent as she constantly found new projects to improve the beautiful living area and garden with her hands and her heart. For 15 years, Cathy delivered food and provided much-needed companionship to senior clients of Meals-on-Wheels. It was rewarding, important work not only to Cathy but to those she helped. She gave years, as well, volunteering with Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary.The family of four frequented Casa de Pico. During one visit, Derek and Allen surprised Cathy with a Christmas charm bracelet and she continued to cherish that item for 30 years, gifting it to her daughter-in-law in her final days. As a couple they had many wonderful adventures together. Cathy and Allen loved to visit Hawaii and La Quinta. England, France, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand were memorable international destinations. One of Cathy's biggest joys was spending time with her daughter in Seattle. They had so much fun trying new restaurants, shopping and drinking martinis.Born Cathy Pomatto on April 6, 1955 at St. Francis Hospital. She grew up in Goleta, California, graduating from Dos Pueblos High School. She attended Santa Barbara City College and San Diego State University. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Joanne Pomatto, nee Hoskins.Cathy Flanders is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Allen; daughter, Lyndsey of Seattle; son, Derek (Patti) of Poway; her sister, Sue (Mike) Schreibman and their two children, Jonna and Jack; brother, Alan (Alison) Pomatto, their children, Johnny (Robin) Pomatto and Wesley (Adam) Barnett and their two children, Cooper and Amelia. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined. Donations should be directed to breast cancer research at Susan G. Komen San Diego.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.