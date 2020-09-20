William G. Bill Rafnel, CDR, USN (Ret.)

August 29, 1931 - August 2, 2020

Oceanside

US Navy Chaplain and Artist WeaverBill Rafnel was a man who loved color: the color of the oceans and the earth, and the colors he saw in all people's souls. Aged 88, he died in Oceanside, CA, from complications of Alzheimer's disease.Bill was born in Indianapolis, IN, to Hurchel and Marjorie Burton Rafnel. During childhood, he attended schools in southern Indiana and graduated from Murphysboro, IL, High School, 1949. He earned a BA in History from Southern Illinois University, 1953, and a Master of Theology from Colgate Rochester Seminary in 1959. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 and married Shirley Ann Eaton in 1954.From 1959 to 1966, Bill served as pastor for Marion Baptist Church in Marion, NY. He also worked with Boy Scout Explorer troops and migrant workers during this time.In 1966, he entered the US Navy as a chaplain and moved to San Diego. He served on the USS Currituck, based at Okinawa, Japan. In 1967 he commissioned the USS Samuel Gompers into service and was an original crew member (plank-owner) for that ship, which served in Vietnam. He also served at the S.D. Naval Training Center, Midway Island, and the Naval Alcohol Rehabilitation Center, as well as at Camp Pendleton. Commander Rafnel retired from the military with twenty years of service, earning many commendation medals.Retiring in Vista, CA, Bill became one of the county's prestige hand-loom weavers. It began as a hobby, but quickly became a fulltime second career; from 1990 to 2004 he wove large multi-colored wall hangings, often sold in art galleries. Always a visionary and teacher, he initiated and guided fund-raising and development of the Weaver's Barn, housing 45 floor looms, at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum in Vista, CA. Here Bill taught weaving, served on the AGSEM board, and was a member of the Palomar Handweaver's Guild. Bill was also an avid beekeeper and loved sailing. He attended both King of Kings Lutheran Church in Oceanside and San Marcos Lutheran Church.In 2003, Bill became partners with Mary Nixon, a San Diego writer. They traveled frequently, and loved Sedona, AZ, where the striated bands of color in the landscape so resembled his art.Bill is survived by Mary, and by his children: Bruce Rafnel, Redwood City; Judy Larsen, Gig Harbor, WA; and Jeanne Lavoie, Vista, as well as four grandchildren, all who live on the west coast. Bill's life will be long remembered and celebrated in the coming year.



