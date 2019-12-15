|
Cecelia Garcia Stanley February 14, 1954 - December 4, 2019 San Diego Cecelia Garcia Stanley, age 65, passed away at her home on December 4, 2019, and is now resting peacefully. Cecelia was born on Valentine's Day (February 14) 1954 in San Diego, California. She graduated from Sweetwater High School, class of 1972. Cecelia attended Southwestern College then worked for PacBell as an information operator. Cecelia fulfilled her dream of becoming a flight attendant with PSA in 1976, she flew out of Seattle, Washington. Through her travels she met people from all over the world and made many friends along the way. Cecelia was married and divorced (Ray Stanley). Cecelia is survived by her mother, Rachel Garcia Miller; brothers, Jose, Matias (Berta), Ambrosio (Marta), and Abram (Maggie). She'll be missed by her nieces and nephews, many Durazo and Garcia Family uncles, aunts, and cousins.Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Thursday, December 19th, from 4pm to 8:00 pm with a blessing at 6:00 pm, at California Cremation and Burial at 2200 Highland Ave., National City, CA. Her ashes will be buried alongside her father's grave at Greenwood Memorial Park & Mortuary at 4300 Imperial Ave., San Diego, CA on December 20th at 10:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019