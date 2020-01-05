|
|
Cecelia Celia' Jenks Lefever June 24, 1931 - November 2, 2019 La Mesa In Loving MemoryCecelia "Celia" Jenks Lefever, 88, of La Mesa, California, passed away on November 2, 2019. Born June 24, 1931 to Clarence Franklin Jenks and Agnes Aline Jenks (McClary) in Los Angeles, CA. Celia grew up in Highland Park, CA with her parents and younger brother, Larry. Celia graduated from Franklin High School in 1949 and from Occidental College in 1953 with a degree in Education. Celia met David W. Lefever, Jr., her husband of 46 years, through mutual friends; they wed in December 1958. Celia and Dave moved to La Mesa, CA where they raised their 3 children, Eric (Sarah), Kerry (Patrick), and Andrea (Dennis). Celia was a world traveler; Celia and Dave embarked on a 9 month sabbatical (Dave was a high school math teacher) with 3 kids under 5, the youngest Andrea only 3 months old, from Fall 1964 through early Summer 1965. The family traveled via ocean liners, as Dave was afraid to fly. In more recent years, Celia visited her children in Davis, CA (Eric), Oregon (Kerry), and Baltimore (Andrea). Celia visited Hawaii with her son Eric in October 2012 and took an Alaska Cruise on Holland America with some book club friends in September 2014. Celia was predeceased by her husband, Dave in 2005, and grandson, Scott in 2018. Celia is survived by her brother Larry, her 3 children, six grandchildren, Kevin, Craig, Madelyn, Jenna, Maxwell and Haleigh, and one great-grandson, Oliver.Celia taught elementary school for a few years in La Mesa, but was primarily a homemaker and seamstress extraordinaire, making most of her daughters' clothing until young adulthood. Celia helped her daughters and classmates earn the seamstress badge through Girls Scouts of America.Celia was an avid reader, quilter, seamstress, and crafter. Her quilts are works of art! Celia enjoyed taking sewing, quilting, and other craft classes. Celia was a member of the Stitchery Guild for many years. Celia was a member of the Santee Library and El Cajon Library book clubs. Since the late 1990's Celia was involved in a monthly quilting group at Rosie's Calico Cupboard in San Diego. Celia made about 1000 quilt tops for The Seany Foundation "Camp Reach for the Sky" to provide camp experience for cancer kids and their siblings. A Celebration of Life to honor Celia will be held in the Garden Room at Casa de Pico Restaurant in Grossmont Center, 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on January 11, 2020. Condolences can be sent c/o Eric Lefever, 38272 Patwin Terrace, Davis, CA 95616. In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Celia's name to The Seany Foundation "Camp Reach for the Stars" contact donor support [email protected]
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020