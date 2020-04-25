Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Celeste Hillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celeste Hillman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Celeste Hillman Obituary
Celeste Hillman June 5, 1928 - April 17, 2020 San Diego Celeste Hillman passed away peacefully. She was born in Guaymas, Mexico, to Agustin and Celeste Hidman. She came to San Diego as an infant, where her father worked in the fishing industry. She attended San Diego schools graduating from San Diego High School. She married Roy Vinbladh, and they raised two children together. Following her marriage to the late Roy Vinbladh, she entered the retail clothing industry. For many years at John Hogan's and Neiman Marcus, Celeste helped her special and important clients enjoy the best haute couture clothing. She was well known as a star performer in the industry. In 1973 Celeste married Donald E. Hillman, Jr., and they resided in their home in Bankers Hill for 45 years. Together they enjoyed countless local social activities and world travel. She is survived by her husband Don, her children Greg Vinbladh and his wife Leslie of Houston, TX, and Eleece Griffin and her husband Ian of Seattle, WA, as well as her grandchildren Amy Timmerman (Brent ) and Kari Hanlon (Daniel) and five great-grandchildren. Contributions in her name may be made to the San Diego Zoological Society. The family will hold private burial services on a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celeste's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -