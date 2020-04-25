|
Celeste Hillman June 5, 1928 - April 17, 2020 San Diego Celeste Hillman passed away peacefully. She was born in Guaymas, Mexico, to Agustin and Celeste Hidman. She came to San Diego as an infant, where her father worked in the fishing industry. She attended San Diego schools graduating from San Diego High School. She married Roy Vinbladh, and they raised two children together. Following her marriage to the late Roy Vinbladh, she entered the retail clothing industry. For many years at John Hogan's and Neiman Marcus, Celeste helped her special and important clients enjoy the best haute couture clothing. She was well known as a star performer in the industry. In 1973 Celeste married Donald E. Hillman, Jr., and they resided in their home in Bankers Hill for 45 years. Together they enjoyed countless local social activities and world travel. She is survived by her husband Don, her children Greg Vinbladh and his wife Leslie of Houston, TX, and Eleece Griffin and her husband Ian of Seattle, WA, as well as her grandchildren Amy Timmerman (Brent ) and Kari Hanlon (Daniel) and five great-grandchildren. Contributions in her name may be made to the San Diego Zoological Society. The family will hold private burial services on a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020