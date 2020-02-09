|
Celeste Parent October 21, 1954 - February 1, 2020 Escondido Celeste Parent, 65, of Escondido, passed away Saturday, February 1st at UC San Diego Medical Center, Hillcrest. Celeste was born and raised in Southern California. She grew up in Anaheim in a large Catholic family. Celeste graduated from Rosary High School in 1972 and went on to attend California Polytechnic University of Pomona where she earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. Celeste found her passion in the church choir and the local adult softball league. She was a faithful fan of the Dallas Cowboys, enjoyed playing board and card games, and spent many years following the San Diego Padres to Spring Training. Celeste was happiest when spending time with her mother and dear friends; she could always be found carrying a tune. Celeste was a shining light in the Parent family and in the lives of those closest to her. She will be greatly missed. Viewing will be 5-7 PM, February 13 at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary. Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church in Escondido at 10 AM, February 14.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020