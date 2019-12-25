|
Celina Ann Chavez August 28, 1990 - December 18, 2019 Escondido Celina Ann Chavez "Kuhleenuhh," age 29, of Pala Indian Reservation, passed away December 18, 2019 in Temecula, CA. She was born in Escondido, CA, on August 28, 1990, to loving parents Pamela (Linton) Chavez and Anthony Chavez. Growing up she attended Noli Indian School. Celina loved to shop and help people in need. She also enjoyed binge watching her favorite TV shows. The Nightmare Before Christmas was her favorite. She had many family and friends and will be missed. Celina is survived by her parents, Pamela and Anthony Chavez of Pala, brother Robert Chavez of Pala, sister Cheyenne Chavez of Pala, Godchildren Ira and Shay Amago, her boyfriend Dante Lewis, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A viewing will be held on December 27, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, 225 S. Broadway, Escondido, CA 92025, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on December 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Kish-Hati-Wenet Church, 1776 W. Pala Mission Rd., Pala, CA 92059. Burial to follow at Pala Indian Cemetery. If you or someone you love is struggling, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for support. You are not alone.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 25, 2019