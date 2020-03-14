|
Charleen Gail Sutherland December 16, 1960 - February 24, 2020 SAN DIEGO Charleen Gail Sutherland (ne Brown), a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother and friend passed away peacefully on Feb. 24th, following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Family, friends, faithful caregivers, and her beloved dog Zuul spent time with her sharing stories and playing her favorite tunes as she passed.A celebration of Charleen's life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21st, at Torrey Pines Christian Church, in La Jolla, CA, with a reception to follow at the Soledad Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the San Diego Chapter of the , as well as the UCSD Shiley-Marcos Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, where she was involved in studies examining the clinical, cognitive and genetic correlates of Alzheimer's Disease.Charleen was born on December 16th, 1960, at Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, CA, to Carl and Ollene Brown, and grew up in the San Diego communities of Clairemont, Escondido, and Pacific Beach. Charleen was born the fourth child, and relished growing up in such a large, caring, and boisterous family, which was evident throughout her life. She attended Mission Bay High School in Pacific Beach, where she was very active in dance, tennis, and general mischief. Charleen had absolutely no problem making friends, many of them lifelong. Charleen and some of her close friends, the "G's," always looked forward to their annual tradition of meeting in different locales to enjoy a weekend of laughing, dancing, and having a merry time. Charleen will forever mourn the loss of the G's squeaky pig toy to her dog Koula.Charleen married the love of her life, Robin Sutherland on May 19, 1978. Charleen and Robin shared many grand adventures traveling around the world together and with family, built a successful business, and raised five wonderful children. Charleen was a cornerstone of her family and community, serving as PTA President at Toler Elementary, sewing an abundance of dance costumes for the Creative Dance Theater, creating incredible Halloween costumes for her children, as well as occupying various baseball and soccer team mom positions. She always did so with a smile, even on the long camping trips across the US and Mexico (with many kids and sometimes their friends in one, albeit large, car). She also enjoyed group camping trips with a core group of Toler families to many regional sites, especially San Elijo, South Carlsbad, Agua Caliente, and Mammoth.As Vice-President of S/E Collision Center, Charleen was instrumental in helping the business grow from its humble garage beginnings to its various locations in the Pacific Beach and Sports Arena areas, and eventually to the Old Town location it occupies today. She expertly leveraged her years of experience working as a teller at Security Pacific Bank to manage human resources and accounting for the business.Charleen loved animals and was an accomplished cook, crafter, jazzercizer, surfer, sailor, skier, snowboarder, dance/baseball/soccer/football mom, and could always to be counted on to argue with the referee (and maybe storm the field) if she didn't agree with a call. Charleen loved a celebration, whether it was with her beloved "bridge-group" friends, or shooting bottle rockets out the window of the family motorhome on one very loud, prickly, and pants-less night camping in Mexico (great story). She also very much loved being a grandmother, and her grandchildren loved and continue to love her ferociously.Charleen and Robin spent the past decade sailing internationally, ultimately sailing their boat home from Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean, through the Panama Canal, and up the Pacific Coast. Many friends and family made life-long memories while sailing legs of the journey with them. During this time, they also worked hard building their second home in San Juanico, Baja California, Sur, where she filled her days surfing, fishing, and feeling the need for speed in her much adored UTV. One could always find Charleen collecting seashells and taking her morning walk with her dogs to 3rd point.It can now be said that Charleen did, in fact, damage Carl's white Peugeot. It rolled down a hill and into a ravine because she forgot to set the parking brake.Charleen is survived by her loving husband, Robin; her children Steven, Ashley, Cole, Rory and Tavish Sutherland; daughters-in-law, Nina and Breanna Sutherland, and Amelia Mattis; her sisters, Kathleen Brown and Sandra Knights-Woods; brothers, Steven and Matthew Brown; brothers-in-law, Roger Wetzel, Noel Woods, Martin and Phillip Sutherland; sisters-in-law, Jan and Tandi Brown, Valerie, Suszi, and Maryanne Sutherland; nephews Spencer and Jordan Rabin, Kyle Brown, and Ryan Sutherland; nieces, Jenna and Kelsey Knights, and Taryn Brown; grandchildren Luke, Audrey, and Caleb Sutherland, Kelly and Rex Owens, Kitana Sutherland, and Cora Sutherland; a ridiculous amount of incredible friends and caregivers, and her cherished golden retriever Zuul. She was preceded in death by her amazing parents, Carl and Ollene Brown, father-in-law, Glenn Sutherland, mother-in-law, Marjorie Sutherland, brother-in-law, Michael Sutherland, and numerous pet dogs, cats, rabbits, fish, and rodents.Charleen will be forever missed but will always reside in the hearts of all that knew and loved her.Donation information: https://www.alz.org/sandiegohttp://adrc.ucsd.edu/giving.html
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020