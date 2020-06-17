Charlene Lynn Viereck August 24, 1932 - June 10, 2020 Lemon Grove Charlene, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away of heart failure at age 87. Charlene was born in San Diego, CA to Sheldon Mason Brown and Frances Lynn Holmes Brown. She and William "Bill" Carl Viereck were married on December 2, 1950. She is survived by 2 half-brothers, Russel C. Brown of WA and Robert J. Brown of ID; son Dennis (Julia Royer) of Walnut, CA; daughter Judy (Mark) Bowen of El Cajon, CA; grandchildren Mary Belletti (Luke) Mostoller of Henderson, NV; Dennis Viereck, Jr. of Walnut, CA; Jennifer Bowen (Mike) Dial of Valley Center, CA; Ross (Andrea Massey) Bowen of El Cajon, CA and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers contributions to Am. Heart Assoc or Family Search Library are requested. Memorial service to be held later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store