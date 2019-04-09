Charles A. Chuck' McLaran July 6, 1933 - April 2, 2019 Eugene, Oregon Charles A. "Chuck" McLaran, age 85, died peacefully on April 2, 2019, in Eugene Oregon. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Julia K. "Kathy" McLaran, the love of his life. He leaves a long legacy, as he is also survived by his daughter, Joan Kerfoot; son, Daniel McLaran with wife, Lisa; grandson, Christopher McLaran with wife, Niki and their children, Lauren, Ava and Davis; granddaughter, Katie and Chance Zimmerlee and their children, Liam, Wyatt Michael and Zoe; granddaughter, Jennifer Kerfoot; granddaughter, Leslie Kerfoot with daughter, Brylee; granddaughter, Emilie Malone, granddaughter, Ashlie McLaran and grandson, Samuel McLaran. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael McLaran of Salem, Oregon and his sisters, Tena Warhmund of Houston, TX and Julia Much of Tucson, AZ.Chuck was born July 6, 1933 in Dallas, TX to Shelby and Myrtle McLaran. In 1953, he enlisted into the U.S. Army and served as a radio operator in the Korean War. He proudly graduated from Texas A&M University in 1960, majoring in English. While at Texas A&M, he became a member of the Sul Ross Masonic Lodge 1300 in College Station, TX. He joined the FBI July 17, 1962, eventually settling in Oceanside, CA where he spent 26 years in the Bureau. In 1986, he served as Venerable Master of the San Diego and Imperial Scottish Rite. He retired the summer of 1988, after which he and Kathy spent a year exploring the United States in a Class A, 32-foot Bounder motorhome. In the winter of 1989, Chuck and Kathy moved to Albany, OR where Chuck served 12 years as the Mayor. Chuck was also actively involved with many organizations within the Albany Community.A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2pm at the United Presbyterian Church in Albany, OR. Chuck will be laid to rest at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens in Albany, OR. In memory of Chuck's passion for community service, the family requests (in lieu of flowers) that you give to a in honor of Chuck's life. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary