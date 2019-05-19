Resources More Obituaries for Charles Bollinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Alexander Bollinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles Alexander Bollinger July 16, 1927 - April 8, 2019 Encinitas Charlie Bollinger was born on a farm in rural York County, Pennsylvania, near Dillsburg, not long before the Depression. He attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse, and, by listening to the lessons of the older children, was able to skip two grades. In 1943, he graduated from Mechanicsburg High School where he made friends with whom he stayed in touch throughout his life. After convincing his father to let him enlist at the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserves just before V-J Day and the end of World War II. He served in the South Pacific on USS LST-461, moving men and equipment after the fighting had ended. When he contracted malaria, he was discharged to inactive duty, but remained in the Reserves subject to recall until 1954. In 1950, he married Thelma Elizabeth Snyder LaForm and remained married to her for almost 60 years until her death in 2009. They lived at the family farm for a few years and then moved to New Cumberland where they formed lifelong friendships with their neighbors. After living in Indianapolis, Greensburg and Latrobe for a few years, they moved to the San Diego area in 1984, finally settling in Encinitas in 1991. Charlie and Thelma had three children, Gary Bollinger (State College, PA), Julie Bollinger Jones (Rancho Santa Fe, CA), and Anne Bollinger Bosworth (Westerville and McDermott, OH), all of whom survived Charlie. He was also survived by Julie's husband, Nelson Jones; Anne's partner, Tim Belcher; daughter-in-law, Sonja Prudy LaForm, a number of close cousins, and several step-grandchildren, and step-greatgrandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence Wilson Bollinger and Mary Etta Bushey Bollinger; siblings, Wilbert Bollinger and Margaret Bollinger Hartman; stepchildren, Doris LaForm Caris and Lloyd LaForm, and daughter-in-law Judy Walker Bollinger. Charlie worked as an outside salesman for a number of companies including J. I. Holcomb Company, Top Quality Chemical, The Lighthouse, and Commercial Van Interiors. He loved working and made many friends among his customers and colleagues. His success as a salesman was a direct result of his belief that it was important to deal honestly with people and keep the promises made to them. He retired reluctantly at the age of 80. In retirement, Charlie volunteered at the USS Midway Museum and the La Jolla VA Clinic, and he and Thelma traveled around the U.S. extensively, visiting all but two state capitols. Charlie was a lifelong sports fan. He loved playing baseball and golf and attending Penn State football games. He followed many sports on TV and was never without an opinion about the performance of a team, player or coach. Charlie was known as a really nice guy, a good friend, and a great husband and father. He passed away at home, after having navigated the last months of his life with the help of several loving caregivers. His ashes will be placed with those of Thelma at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego. A memorial service is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USS Midway Museum, San Diego, CA or the National World War II Museum, New Orleans, LA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries