|
|
Charles Allen Lothspeich ESCONDIDO Charles "Grandpa" Lothspeich peacefully passed away on August 19, 2019, at 4:40am surrounded by family. He was born 94 years ago in Langdon, ND, and came to San Diego in 1941. In 1944-46, he served his country in World War II. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of 56 years, and his children, Charlene (Anderson); Richard (Joy); David (Julie), Charles (Elaine), and JoAnn (Lockard), 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.In 1962 Grandpa was predeceased by his first wife, Juanita, the mother of his five children. Charles was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and loved his family dearly. He was faithful to the end, honoring the choice he made to serve the Lord in 1954. He will be deeply missed by his family, his brethren, and a host of friends.Charles was a Real Estate Broker in Escondido for more than 50 years; he owned and operated Atlas Realty Equity Mortgage, and he helped his daughter JoAnn build Escondido Escrow/Ranch & Coast Escrow companies into a thriving business.Funeral services is Saturday, August 24 at 10:30am at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido (Conference Center); Burial will follow at a later date at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in Point Loma, San Diego. July 17, 1925 - August 19, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019