Charles Allen Taylor Jr.
1945 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Charles Allen Taylor Jr..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Santee United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 2, 2019
Dad, may you find peace and love in heaven. I know grandma will be waiting to greet you, along with all the others that has gone before us. .I love you dad. . Love your daughter Kimbrlie.
Kimbrkie Taylor
July 15, 2019
To my Life long Friend: Im going to miss u terribly
Mike Martin
Friend
July 2, 2019
Thank you for being the calm loving rock for my friend, Jan. You were there when we needed you. Rest In Peace dear one. My heart go out to your family ❤
Tanya Snyder
July 2, 2019
He is truly love and will be missed dearly
Zackary Patterson
July 2, 2019
I love you papa! ❤ I miss you so much and everything still feels so surreal. You had such a big heart! You were caring, loving, funny, charismatic, thoughtful and overall a great & amazing man. I'm so glad I had you in my life and became apart of the family. You left behind some pretty amazing people but no worries Zack & I will be there for them like you always asked us to be. I know you're up there watching over all of us and we will continue to make you proud. I love and miss you Papa❤❤
Jazmine Patterson
July 2, 2019
Susan Rosendo
July 2, 2019
Rest in peace Chuck. I can only imagine how many people were there to greet you as you entered into the heavens of love. My heart is saddened for the loss to Lani and the boys. Your memory will live on in all of us.
Susan Rosendo
June 29, 2019
Chuck's smile says it all...Subtle, caring, gracious... and there's a bit of twinkle in his eyes. On June 23rd, we lost a good man. Blessings to the family he's left behind.
Pat Leslie
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved