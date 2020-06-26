I love you papa! ❤ I miss you so much and everything still feels so surreal. You had such a big heart! You were caring, loving, funny, charismatic, thoughtful and overall a great & amazing man. I'm so glad I had you in my life and became apart of the family. You left behind some pretty amazing people but no worries Zack & I will be there for them like you always asked us to be. I know you're up there watching over all of us and we will continue to make you proud. I love and miss you Papa❤❤

Jazmine Patterson