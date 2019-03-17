|
|
Charles Andrew Johnson July 7, 1940 - March 1, 2019 San Diego Mr. Johnson passed away after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Johnson was an avocado farmer for many years and of late, a miner of Montmorillonite clay. He loved sailing and was a fabulous chef concerned with organic and nutritional food. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife of many years Arline, his son Kaj, stepchildren Lori Hultin, Richard Rubin and Kirsten Baxter. He has 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.A service will be held on March 23, 2019 at 1:30 at his beloved La Jolla Shores in front of the Marine Room.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019