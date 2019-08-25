|
Charles Anthony Tony' Williams January 17, 1940 - August 3, 2019 San Diego Charles "Tony" Williams died on August 3rd from a heart attack at age 79. Tony was the third of five born to Mary Alexandra Wallis, of York, England. He grew up in Venice, CA, and Santa Barbara, and attended St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower. After many jobs such as tuna fisherman, Army medic, taxi driver, and at the phone company, Tony earned a bachelor's and a law degree at USD. After passing the bar in 1974, he practiced in Santee, eventually moving to La Mesa in the 1990s, where he touched many lives while specializing in elder law, until early this year. Tony married twice, fathering Damon, and Darren, Christopher, Justin, and finally, Cara. He was active in The Nice Guys charity, where he met and partnered with Diane Miramontes, with whom he enjoyed 14 years of travel, golf, and fun. He liked jazz, Mexican food and spaghetti, cowboy movies, clarity of thought, and helping old ladies. He is survived by Diane, sister Sr. Madaleva CSJ, and the previously mentioned children. He will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery on September 6th at 11:00 am and a memorial mass will be held at Mission San Diego de Alcal on September 7th at 3:30 pm. All are welcome. Donations in his honor may be made to The Nice Guys.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019