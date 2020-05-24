Charles Gordon' Cooke, III May 27, 1961 - May 12, 2020 San Diego Gordon passed away peacefully in his sleep from complications from Von Hippel Lindau (VHL) disease. While battling VHL, multiple myeloma, and other significant health challenges, Gordon continued to live life to its fullest, maintaining a "can do" attitude and his wonderful sense of humor. Born in Bethlehem, PA, and raised in Lancaster, PA, he attended Georgetown University on an Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship, graduating magna cum laude in 1984. Gordon attended artillery school at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and was initially stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington; he also attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA, to study Greek. Gordon was then based in Greece for his final year of active service and attained the rank of captain. Following his military service, Gordon attended UCLA Anderson Business school where he received his MBA. After business school, Gordon moved to San Diego and joined JC Resorts.While working in San Diego, Gordon met his wife, Julie. They married in 1994 and moved for career opportunities, living in Connecticut and Texas, before deciding to move back to San Diego to raise their family. While living In Connecticut, Gordon participated in a "Good Friends" program where he mentored a boy, Brad Wiedl, which was the beginning of a life-long friendship where Gordon recently served as best man at his wedding.For the past twenty years, Gordon's career was based in San Diego. His outgoing personality, ability to connect with others and tenacity made him a record-breaking sales and business development executive working with companies including American Express, JC Resorts, The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe, and the Padres. Gordon spent his last five years as a Wealth Strategist at Northern Trust.Gordon loved giving back to his community and some of the organizations that have been so helpful to him. He was an active board member at the VHL Alliance, and an advisory to the board at Scripps Health Foundation. In 2019, he was named "Man of the Year" for raising $175,000 for The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society in 10 weeks. He was also an active member of the Century Club, the organization responsible for operating San Diego's annual PGA Tour, the Farmers Insurance Open. Gordon was also very involved with his children's activities, serving as the President of the Solana Highlands Dad's club, coaching several sports teams, being a boy scout troop leader, Indian princess guide, and Sunday school teacher.Gordon loved life and lived life to its fullest. He pursued all types of sports with focus and zeal: he was an avid golfer, a runner, a triathlete, and he continued to exercise daily until his death, even though he was undergoing draining medical treatments, including daily dialysis.Gordon had an infectious smile, a witty sense of humor, and a spark that captured your attention. He enjoyed making people laugh and organizing unique and memorable experiences. His family and friends have many memorable "Gordo" stories to share. To know Gordon was to love him, and he will be greatly missed. Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, Annie-Prue Soulis, and his father, Charles Gordon Cooke, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Julie Smith Cooke, and his children, Emily Michelle Cooke and Charles "Charlie" Gordon Cooke. He is also survived by his two sisters, Melanie McGlade of Telluride, Colorado, and Stephanie Jablow of Wilmington, Delaware. Donations may be made in Gordon's honor at any of the organizations he supported: VHL Alliance, Scripps Health Foundation, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Given the current circumstances of limited gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 24, 2020.