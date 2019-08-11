|
Charles D. Bradley SAN DIEGO Charles D. Bradley was 90 when he passed away at his home after a brief illness on June 22, 2019. Chuck started his career in the Navy. He retired from San Diego Magazine. Chuck had been a student and volunteer for the San Diego Center for the Blind since 2009. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Burial service will be Friday, August 16th,11:00 am at Miramar National Cemetery.Donations may be made to San Diego Center for the Blind in his name.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019