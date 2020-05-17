Charles David Chuck' Grim January 8, 1945 - April 28, 2020 San Diego Beloved husband and father, Chuck Grim, 75, took off for his final flight on April 28, wife and daughters by his side. A lifelong resident of Pacific Beach, the community will never be the same without him ripping around in his early Z28 or, more recently, his red Tesla.As a boy, Chuck enjoyed road trips with his family, traveling along Route 66 to visit his maternal grandparents' farm in rural Kansas (where he delighted in seeing his uncle's crop duster plane) and to his paternal grandparents' farm in Chehalis, Washington. After attending Mission Bay High, Chuck earned a degree in engineering from San Diego State University. From graduation to retirement, he worked on inertial navigation systems for the Navy at North Island.He and his wife of 43 years, Mary Kay, were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Andrea and Katie. Chuck loved water skiing, snow skiing (especially their annual trips to Brianhead, Utah), and supporting his daughters in rowing and cross country. His lifelong passion for all things planes led him to co-found the Silent Electric Flyers of San Diego, help procure a flying field on Sea World Drive, and travel the world as team manager of the U.S. F5B/F5D international competition team. Chuck also helped found the "Beach Coalition for Farnum," a local Pacific Beach group instrumental in turning the old elementary school site into the Taylor public library.For 11 years, Chuck waged a valiant and honorable fight against prostate cancer. He was an active member of the Informed Prostate Cancer Support Group of San Diego - learning a great deal and making many friends. Special thanks to Dr. Richard Lam and team at Prostate Oncology Specialists and to Elizabeth Hospice.Chuck had a happy, productive life. He was rational and pragmatic, quiet but known to jump in with a good jokeand, most importantly, kind. He was a steady, loving, and supportive figure for his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, and daughters, Andrea and Katie; his many family members and friends in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas, including the Graff family; his brother Richard and family in Grants Pass, Oregon; and extended family in Kansas and Washington.If you would like to make a donation in his name, please consider IPCSG of San Diego (ipcsg.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from May 17 to May 15, 2020.