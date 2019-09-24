|
Charles E. Ptacnik August 16, 1927 - September 7, 2019 San Diego Charles "Chuck" Ptacnik, a longtime resident of San Diego, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at the age of 92. Chuck, who resided most recently at Merrill Gardens in Bankers Hill, lived for many years in Mt. Helix, where he spent considerable time gardening and cooking for friends and family. After attending Sweetwater High and SDSU, Chuck served in the Korean War, which whetted his appetite for foreign travel. After the war, he settled into a long career at Coast Electric, but traveled frequently to Japan and other Asian countries. Chuck had a lifelong fascination with foreign cultures and their distinctive cuisines, and maintained a happy-go-lucky attitude toward life. He also had a calming influence that was appreciated by many, and never lost his zest for life, his curiosity about the world, and his love of plants and animals.Chuck is survived by his sister, Aida Davies, also of San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019