Charles E. Chuck' Siewert June 14, 1954 - March 18, 2019 DEL MAR Charles "Chuck" Ervin Siewert, age 64, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 18, 2019. Chuck was born in Appleton on June 14, 1954 to the late Ervin and Arline (Meverden) Siewert.He graduated at Appleton West High School with the Class of 1972. Chuck furthered his education at the University of WI Madison and San Diego State University in California receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering.Chuck worked for various California companies as an Engineer and later became an Independent Engineering Consultant. Chuck's life was centered around his job and when he wasn't working, he spent time at family gatherings enjoying a good game of sheepshead.Chuck is survived by nine sisters: Anne (Harold) West, Chula Vista, CA; Linda Dail, Chula Vista, CA; Kathleen (Donald) Vanden Heuvel, Appleton; Evelyn (Randall) Buchinger, Appleton; Rena Benette, Vancouver, WA; Ramona (Gregory) Frederickson, Hortonville; Sheila Burr, Menasha; Wendy (Ron) Bourland, San Diego, CA; Patricia (Douglas) Weiss, Escondido, CA, three brothers: Michael (Sandra) Siewert, New London; Timothy (Isabel) Siewert, Chula Vista, CA; Richard (Mary Anne) Siewert, Pelican Lake, and 19 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Nancy Siewert and various aunts and uncles.Per Chuck's wishes, no services will be held. A private family memorial was held in his honor. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary