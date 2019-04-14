Charles Edson Eddie' Creamer April 9, 1928 - March 2, 2019 Lakeside, CA On the morning of Saturday, March 2nd, Charles Edson (Eddie) Creamer, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, died at the age of 90.Ed was born April 9, 1928 in San Diego, California, to Charles W. and Martha (Drake) Creamer. He graduated from Grossmont High School in 1946. He was a veteran of WWII and called up from inactive reserves during the Korean War conflict. He met and married Irene May Southcott in 1948, and together they raised two daughters, Linda and Gail. Ed met and married Marilyn Marie Dawson in 1973. After retiring from a real estate career at the age of 50, he and Marilyn enjoyed a magical life of travel and adventure.Ed was a very hardworking, industrious guy. He had a passion and talent for building and creating "things". He always had a "project". He built dune buggies, clocks from manzanita wood, name signs from drift wood, large wooden nutcrackers, metal wall art, furniture, and gorgeous fern gardens. If he needed a part for a vehicle and couldn't locate one, he just fashioned one himself.He loved his years of waterskiing and long rides in his self-built dune buggy from his mobile home at Fisher's Landing, Arizona. He spent years hunting dove, ducks, frogs, pheasant, and rattlesnakes. He fished for salmon at Salmon Point BC. He smoked and canned fish in his self-crafted stain steel "smoker". He and Marilyn picked berries, canned jelly, and canned salmon.He was known for his quick wit, and "can do" attitude. He loved joking and laughing. Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene; his sisters, Florence and Ethel, and his father and mother, Charlie and Martha. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilyn; his 2 daughters, Linda and Gail; his brother, Roy and Teri Creamer, as well as his stepchildren, 10 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, lifetime friends, and tons of family. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary