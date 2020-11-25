Charles Edward Eastwood
January 16, 1952 - November 12, 2020
ESCONDIDO
Eastwood, Charles Edward IIIAge 68, of Escondido, CA, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A brilliant musician, father, grandfather, life of the party and friend to all. Ed was born in Ohio on January 16, 1952.Ed graduated from Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School in 1970, and Purdue University in 1975; majoring in Industrial Management with a minor in Mechanical Engineering. A member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, where he met many of his lifelong friends. During this time, Ed fell in love with the guitar and harmonica. He was in several bands throughout his life. Most notably, Bandana (c. 1973-75), an Americana genre group that originated in Lafayette, IN. In 1977, Ed moved to San Diego, CA, and worked for Anthony Industries where he designed and implemented electrical, cable and wire assemblies. After several years in the workforce, Ed started his own business, EastElect, as an electrical engineer. In 1985, he welcomed his only daughter, Emily, which was one of his greatest achievements. He thrived as a father and later as a grandfather.In his later years, he hosted open microphone nights at the Metaphor Cafe in Escondido, CA, and the Packing House in Fallbrook, CA. Most recently, he had been playing with a local San Diego group, the Tone Junkies, and had been working on a solo recording project. Ed was a spiritual person and was involved in many church activities at First United Methodist Church of Escondido, CA, including playing guitar during services. He was a problem-solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects and went to great lengths to find a solution. Other hobbies included woodworking, cooking, blacksmithing, and rock tumbling. He had a soft spot for all animals and throughout the years shared his home with many lucky rescue dogs and cats.Preceded in death by parents, Charles Edward II and Lois; uncle, Don Wampler; aunts, Phyllis Wampler and Abbie Holp.He is survived by his brother, Tom (Maritza); sister, Susan; daughter, Emily (Kevin Goodenough) Eastwood, PhD; granddaughter, Juniper Goodenough; nephew, Zack Patton; niece, Laura Patton; ex-wife, Ruth; uncle, Ron Holp; numerous cousins he loved like siblings; and girlfriend, Patti Smith-Martin, and her four children.He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all people, dogs, and cats who knew him.At this point in time, no services have been scheduled. We plan to schedule a celebration of life in Spring of 2021 to honor his dedication to music and everyone he loved most. Donations can be made in Eds' honor to two suggested charities; Interfaith Community Services and United Methodist Committee on Relief. Ed volunteered electrical work during disaster relief efforts with UMCOR including a several week trip to Louisiana following hurricane Katrina.https://www.interfaithservices.org/ https://umcmission.org/umcor/