|
|
Charles Edward Chuck' Ellison San Diego Charles "Chuck" Edward Ellison III passed away peacefully on February 3rd. He was born in Missouri in May of 1933 and was the oldest of 4 boys. After graduating from St. Louis University High School, he joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego where he met the love of his life, Joyce. They married at Sacred Heart Church in Ocean Beach in 1955 and had 7 children. His service in the Navy was submarines. Following with an honorable discharge in 1955, he went to work for the San Diego Police Department, where he had a distinguished career. Working in many departments and divisions, teaching at the academy, and participating in many activities, his life of service and dedication was evident. He displayed the character that earned him a reputation of a man of fairness and integrity, and who had a commanding presence that touched the lives of many people. Retiring as a Lieutenant after 33 years, he continued his life of service by participating in programs at St. Agnes Parish, Father Joe's Villages, St. Vincent de Paul, The Police Revolver Club, the Pt. Loma Library, the USO, Elite Security, the San Diego Padres and many more. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce and his three brothers Jim, Dan and John. He is survived by his 7 children: Dennis Ellison, Dan Ellison, Denise Calvert, Diane McMillan, Darlene Ellison, Donna Sawvelle and David Ellison; 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 19th, 9:30 AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Pt. Loma. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Father Joe's Villages, San Diego Police Officers Widows and Orphans Fund or Casa di Amici Day Program. May 1933 - February 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020