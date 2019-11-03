|
Charles Edward Watson November 5, 1930 - October 18, 2019 San Diego Charlie Watson, a longtime San Diego/Tierrasanta resident, died Friday, Oct. 18th at UCSD Hillcrest from dementia. Born in Indianapolis, IN, to Olley and Edith Watson; his mother passed away when he was 2 years old, and he was raised by his three sisters. He enlisted in the US Navy in WWII and served as an Aerial Photographer in Guam. Discharged to San Diego, he married his first wife and had two children, Randy and Rhonda. He was a Design Engineer for SDG&E. In 1967 he married Margie (Deters); they have been married 52 years. Charlie was an expert VW mechanic, skilled electrician, and able to fix anything! He loved camping, boating, waterskiing, casinos, and traveling the US in his motorhome. Charlie was always available to help anyone in need, and he donated countless years serving at his church. He is loved and missed by his family and many dear friends. A Vigil Service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9th at 10:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Celebration at 11 AM, at Ascension Catholic Church, 11292 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., in Tierrasanta; a Reception will follow in the Church Hall. All friends are invited to attend.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2019