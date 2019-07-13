Charles F. Chuck' Shock December 29, 1936 - May 8, 2019 SAN DIEGO Charles F. Shock, "Chuck", died at age 82 in a Hospice House on May 8, 2019. Following a military funeral, he was laid to rest in Miramar National Cemetery.At age 11, Chuck was hit by a car driven by a drunk driver and dragged through an Indiana field. Both his legs were broken and he spent many months recovering. He got a job in a bowling alley setting pins, an activity that strengthened his legs. After finishing high school, he joined the Navy and became a disbursing specialist in payroll. Retiring after 20 years, Chuck then used his skills to work in Civil Service for 22 years. He had a reputation as a "hard worker".In 1983, the Navy appointed Chuck head of the Navy Payroll system in all of Southern California, with offices in Colorado and New Mexico. He held this post until retirement.Bowling was always Chuck's favorite sport. In 1984, he served as President of the San Diego Bowling Association, and in other posts as he was needed. A back operation made it impossible for him to bowl, but he volunteered to inspect lanes in various San Diego bowling centers; he contributed money to buy candy to sell at Christmas, proceeds to be put in the Bowlers Fund. His work and dedication to the San Diego Bowling Association led to his being voted a Director of the State of California Bowling Association, based in Sacramento.Chuck was married to his wife, Dorothy for 51 years. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 13, 2019