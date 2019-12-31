|
|
Charles Gustave Gus' Bregy Poway, CA Charles Gustave Bregy age 63, on December 10, lost his battle to Cancer. Eldest son born to Conrad Gustave Bregy and the late Marlene Virginia Bregy, also survived by his beloved sisters Amy Jones and Cynthia Kidwell. Born in Rhode Island on December 22nd 1955. He will be leaving behind many who loved him. Memorial services will be held in Poway at 12730 Elm Park Ln. January 11th at 11:00. December 22, 1955 - December 10, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019