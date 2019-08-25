|
|
Charles J. Chuck' Dykeman July 2, 1937 - August 12, 2019 El Cajon Veteran, died August 12, 2019. He was a Captain in the U.S. Navy, served 2 tours in Vietnam and was Commanding Officer of Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, NY. And later, an engineer for a local shipyard. He was an avid sports fan and loved to travel with family. Beloved husband of Carol (Soule) Dykeman of MA and the late Marguerite (Johnson) Dykeman. Devoted father of Dee Lemire and husband Michael of CA and Steve Dykeman and wife Beth of CA. Stepfather of John Muha and wife Jackie, Stacey Fernandez and Christopher Muha and wife Deann. Loving brother of Paul Dykeman and wife Judy. Cherished Papa of 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. 10:30 AM Viewing and 11 AM Service at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1980 Hillsdale Road, El Cajon, CA 92019. 1:30 PM Interment with full military honors at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, San Diego, CA 92106. Committal Shelter 4801 near plot P1024. 3 PM reception following.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019