Charles J. Dykeman
1937 - 2019
In memory of Charles J. Dykeman.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
02:00 PM
El Cajon-Lakeside-Santee Mortuary & Crematory Service
Funeral services provided by
El Cajon-Lakeside-Santee Mortuary & Crematory Service
684 S. Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-440-8033
October 16, 2019
Rest In Peace Dad. We love you and miss you.
Dee Lemire
October 10, 2019
We knew the Dykeman family while living in Fairfax Villa, many years ago. They were always good neighbors and our children, Edward and Kelley, enjoyed their time with Steven and Deidre. I could tell lots of stories about those days but will keep our precious moments close during this time of grieving the loss of a long time friend. He was funny, kind, always smiling and ready for a good laugh. Those were the days!
We ask the family to reflect and enjoy the memories that you have created thru the years and pray that everyone will find some peace during this time. Our love and prayers to all.
Ed and Mary Lou Moore
Warrenton, Virginia
Ed & Mary Lou Moore
August 20, 2019
I shure will miss this wonderful friend. We had so many crazy adventures with him . Rest In Peace,Chuck. I know that you and Oj are catching up on old times.
Anna Renegar
