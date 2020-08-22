We knew the Dykeman family while living in Fairfax Villa, many years ago. They were always good neighbors and our children, Edward and Kelley, enjoyed their time with Steven and Deidre. I could tell lots of stories about those days but will keep our precious moments close during this time of grieving the loss of a long time friend. He was funny, kind, always smiling and ready for a good laugh. Those were the days!

We ask the family to reflect and enjoy the memories that you have created thru the years and pray that everyone will find some peace during this time. Our love and prayers to all.

Ed and Mary Lou Moore

Warrenton, Virginia

